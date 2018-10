Dana White’s reaction to the UFC 229 main event post fight brawl was one of disgust. He was asked about it during the post fight Q and A and he brought up a good point about it all. Conor and his team may not press charges but that doesn’t mean the NSAC is going to let it go. Nurmagomedov could be in hot water after his actions. Check out what DW said:

