Khabib/McGregor: A brief history of Khabib KOs

Seen by some as the man to disrupt Conor McGregor’s status as the ‘face’ of the UFC, Khabib Nurmagomedov appears to most of the proverbial cards, as his fight of fate draws nearer. There can be no doubt that, while McGregor’s striking power is as lethal as ever, but Khabib is too smart to be defeated in such a simplistic manner.

Short of a decision result, most experts believe that Khabib’s exceptional mat skills will be a major theme throughout the fight. Ultimately, the equation could not be simpler; if McGregor’s takedown defense skills are anything less than perfect, he is in for a chastening night. Whatever perceived corporate ‘power shift’ – from McGregor to Khabib – is taking place would certainly be completed in the event of an easy, or quick, victory for the Russian.

Khabib vs McGregor face-off. Contains strong language.

A history of Khabib KOs

Given that Khabib is known as a master wrestler, it would take a lot of courage for those betting on Khabib vs McGregor to back him for a knockout win at +350.00. Beating McGregor at his own game is not on the agenda, and it would take the very worst of off-nights from McGregor for the Dubliner to be given a taste of his own medicine. However, Khabib has proven his ability to throw devastating punches and kicks before now.

Khabib’s first knockout came after stepping up to welterweight class. At Tsumada Fighting Championship 3 in August 2009, he landed a series of earth-shattering punches to Said Akhmed in an all-Dagestani clash. Later that night he defeated Eidar Eldarov in the same brutal manner. It was not until September 2010 that Khabib would again force a stoppage via punches, and two more would follow in the year of 2011.

It would not be until January 2013 that Khabib would score a straight KO (not a stoppage) against a notable opponent under the UFC brand. At UFC on FX: Belfort v Bisping, Khabib’s undercard bout against Thiago Tavares was nothing short of a brutality show. This time he involved his elbows in the beatdown of his opponent, showing that he has the ruthlessness needed to be more than a mere submission master.

Khabib career highlights.

Advantage Khabib?

UFC on Fox: Teixeira vs. Evans, in April 2016, remains Khabib’s last fight not to end in a decision or a submission. Conor McGregor, on the other hand, has had no cause to try and beat wrestlers at their own submission game. His only recorded tap-out victory to date came in June 2012, at Cage Warriors 47, against Dave Hill.

McGregor’s innate power is still as present as ever, but Khabib has the patience and resilience to avoid being caught out by McGregor’s good range of vision. A shoot from the 26-0 Khabib is inevitable, but the big question is as to when exactly it will come. Going for it from the first bell is obviously a huge risk, but Khabib knows that he must control the fight from the off.

McGregor is dangerous whenever he steps into an octagon, but when high on confidence, he has every chance of springing a surprise. There is also the – albeit slight – chance that the skills he gained in his preparations to fight Floyd Mayweather Jr could see him max out on power, sufficiently enough to breach Khabib’s consistently solid guard.