Watch today’s UFC 229 press conference live stream

You don’t want to miss this one. It’s the final press conference before the UFC 229 lightweight championship main event between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor which takes place this Saturday, Oct. 6, live on pay-per-view. You know Conor will be turnt up to 10 giving his last push to sell the fight and it will be interesting to see if Khabib can remain as calm as he was at their last press conference. The UFC 229 pre-fight press conference kicks off today (Thursday, Oct. 4) at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT and you can catch the live streaming video right here.

Please like & share: