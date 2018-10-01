Watch UFC 229 Embedded episode 1

UFC 229 Embedded goes behind the scenes and into the camps of Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov as the final days count down to their fight for the lightweight championship this Saturday, Oct. 6. In Episode 1 Khabib finishes his training camp, surrounded by his coach, fans and “big energy.” Former lightweight champions Tony Ferguson and Anthony Pettis prepare at home for their UFC 229 co-main event showdown. And Conor McGregor is ready for his first MMA fight in two years as he gathers his team for a late-night training session in Las Vegas.

Please like & share: