Kyle Lee talks upcoming title defense at Johnathan Ivey’s Cage Fighting Championships 5

Johnathan Ivey’s Cage Fighting Championships middleweight champion Kyle Lee will return to action on Oct. 20 when he defends his title against fellow middle Tennessee rising star Sammy Walker, who also happens to be the promotion’s current heavyweight champion. The fight will mark Lee’s second title defense after submitting the previously unbeaten Caleb Ragsdale in the first round at CFC 3 back in February. Pro MMA Now caught up with Lee to get his thoughts on his upcoming opponent and find out his reaction when he last scheduled opponent refused to leave his hotel room on fight night.

Tell us something about Najee Blackwell good or bad GO!

Najee is a great father, and a great fighter, and a good friend! I want to kick his ass! There, something good and bad! He is tough and he is only gonna improve. He has a good team behind him.

Does it bother you that you couldn’t finish Blackwell, is that a fight you would like to do one more time?

No It doesn’t bother me, I almost finished the rear naked at the end of the first round, but almost does not count in MMA. I wanted a rematch at the end of the fight. I want to finish him.

Was it surprising to you that you dispatched of previously undefeated fighter Caleb Ragsdale so easily in your first title defense?

I was not surprised, I sacrificed and trained very hard for that fight. I worked on some holes in my game. If you put in the hours, with the right people, you will improve.

Tell me what was going on in your mind when the CFC told you that Billy Sanders was refusing to leave his hotel room?

It sucked because I invested some much into the fight. I was 1,000% ready to go to war!

Do you think that the CFC has maybe did too good of a job promoting you and fighters are becoming intimidated by you now?

I think CFC does a great job promoting me, if you’re intimidated in this sport you have already lost. It’s the fight game, we are fighters; we are all dangerous in our own ways. We are suppose to be intimidating.

Tell us your thoughts on Sammy Walker…his strengths and weaknesses?

Sammy is strong and fast! Good KO power! He hasn’t faced someone like me though, I will look for any weaknesses in the fight. Every day is a new day, he has had time to train and improve on any weakness.

Have you watched when he beat Chase McMullen for the vacant CFC heavyweight title and what were your thoughts on that fight?

The fight was a little wild. Chase’s striking in the warm up room didn’t look too good. He looked kinda slow. But Sammy hit him hard!

Describe Johnathan Ivey and what it’s like fighting for the CFC?

Fighting for Ivey is a dream come true; I grew up watching him fight! Now he is a fan of mine! Things have went full circle! He’s a great person, great promoter, and great friend! A man of God, and a great father! Tough as nails, and a master of his art!