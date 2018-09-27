Winkeljohn says don’t get hopes up for Jones to be at UFC 230

Ever since it became public knowledge that UFC 230 needed a main event the speculation about potential stars has been rampant. With the recent announcement that Jon Jones had his USADA suspension reduced and would potentially be available for the November event there were a lot of fans hoping he would take that spot. Unfortunately it doesn’t seem like that’s going to happen going by what his coach Mike Winkeljohn told Submission radio.

I wouldn’t put money on him being there for the Madison Square Garden card. You know what, Jon is so smart that he wants to come back and do it right. He’s not in any rush to jump in there and do it ill prepared. He wants to make sure he trains for the opponent once he finds out what that opponent is and do his homework. That’s what people don’t understand about Jon Jones, is he does his homework. Hours and hours and hours of studying tape, and hours and hours hitting these unpredictable things that he uses in the fight.

There has been no word on a potential return date for the former light heavyweight champion but most agree it will be much sooner than later.