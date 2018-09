UFC Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is set to face a returning Conor McGregor on October 6th at UFC 229. It may have been surprising to you at first that the Irishman came in as the underdog with the oddsmakers but this video will show you why. In 2013 we watched in awe as Khabib rag dolled Abel Trujillo with a record 21 takedowns en route to winning via decision. Check it out…

