UFC 229: Fighting Spirit featuring Felice Herrig

At UFC 229 two of the most competent female fighters will square off in The Octagon. Felice Herrig and Michelle Waterson will try to get their careers back on track on the October 6th card headlined by the mega fight Conor McGregor vs lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Waterson is 3-3 in her last 6 and Herrig just had a 4 fight win streak snapped by Karolina Kowalkiewicz. This is a perfect storm of sorts because a win by one over the other is what each of them need. We think that made sense? The UFC released a ‘Fighting Spirit’ promo for Felice presented by Modelo. Check it out…

