Free Fight: Nurmagomedov vs Johnson

Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov defends against returning mega star Conor McGregor on October 6th. Khabib has a perfect record of 26-0 and the pressure is on for him to maintain that zero in the loss column. If you have any doubts how legitimate the Russian fighter is then check out his bout with standout Michael Johnson at UFC 205. This was the same card headlined by Conor McGregor and Eddie Alvarez that saw then featherweight champion McGregor also capture the lightweight title. Khabib and Conor will go to war in Las Vegas at UFC 229 but before you watch that fight we recommend watching this one…

