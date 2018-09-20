Watch today’s UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor press conference live stream

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former two-division champ Conor McGregor will meet for the first time today since their infamous run-in at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn in April. The two will be at Radio City Music Hall in New York City today for the UFC 229 kickoff press conference. The event is closed to the public (they don’t need any more fans hit with energy drinks) but you will be able to catch a live stream of the proceedings right here starting at 5 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT). There’s also a whole host of outrageous prop bets on what may or may not happen during the press conference.

