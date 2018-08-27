UFC 228: Till and Woodley odds are closer than you would think plus full card odds listing

UFC 228 goes down on September 8 in Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center. The main event was supposed to be interim welterweight champion Colby Covington vs welterweight champ Tyron Woodley to unify the belts. There are too many stories to nail down exactly why but the end result is that Covington was stripped and Darren Till will challenge for the undisputed belt.

The odds are closer than you would think in the main event. Some have Woodley below the line and Till above, but some of these sites have them dead even. The rest of the card is just as interesting. What do you think? After looking at these odds does it change your predictions?