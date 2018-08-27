Odds are slow coming for Hunt vs Oleinik Fight Night, Hunt favorite in those published

UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs Oleinik goes down on Saturday, September 15 at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Moscow, Russia. The main event features fan favorite slugger Mark Hunt and Ukranian-Russian standout Oleksiy Oliynyk, or Aleksei Oleinik as he is billed in most English speaking markets. Hunt may have the reputation and popularity but his record of 13-12-1 doesn’t come close to Oleinik’s impressive 56-11-1 making the odds makers job very challenging. Hunt has fought the big names and knocked some of them out with a walk off KO, and while Oleinik has beaten some of the same names he isn’t feeling the love from the big sites. What do you think of these odds? Click on the image to enlarge it.

