Dana White recaps UFC 227 (VIDEO)

UFC President Dana White shares his take on Demetrious Johnson losing the flyweight title to Henry Cejudo at UFC 227 and seems to agree with the judges’ decision. White said the co-main event played out as he expected with both guys going at each other hard from the opening bell. TJ Dillashaw retained the bantamweight title with his first TKO of Cody Garbrandt and White says Gardbrandt will now have to fight his way back into title contention. White also comments on the recently announced news of the upcoming UFC lightweight championship bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor.

