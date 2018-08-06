Cejudo says he’ll KO Dillashaw

At UFC 227 Henry Cejudo defeated the most dominant champion in UFC history. Cejudo took the flyweight belt from Demetrious Johnson and almost immediately the talk of him facing bantamweight champ TJ Dillashaw started. Here’s what Henry told Ariel Helwani on his program…

I want the challenge, I’ll go up. I will knock TJ Dillashaw out. We can do it at 125 pounds, but I prefer it at 135 pounds because I want his belt. I know I’ll knock him out, that’s all there is to it. At 135, I feel really good for that weight class. I’ll fill in naturally to 135 pounds. My whole thing is making history. I would love to fight TJ. I hope he accepts my offer to fight at 125 or 135 pounds. Enough talk, let’s get to signing.

Who takes this one if it goes down?