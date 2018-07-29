WWE issues statement on the death of Jerry Lawler’s son

Brian Christopher Lawler is probably best known for portraying one half of the WWE tag team Too Cool. As Grandmaster Sexay his high flying moves and playful antics won over the crowd with his tag team partner Scotty 2 Hotty at his side. He is the son of wrestling legend Jerry Lawler and has competed in many organizations throughout the world. It was hard to wrestle out from underneath the shadow of his father but he managed to do so on many occasions.

It is with sadness that we report he has passed after being taken off of life support today. This was reportedly the result of a a suicide attempt but no official statement has been made. WWE issued the following:

WWE is saddened to learn that Brian Christopher Lawler, who is best known in WWE as Too Cool’s Grandmaster Sexay, has passed away. Lawler, who is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler, competed during the height of the Attitude Era. WWE extends its condolences to Lawler’s family, friends and fans.