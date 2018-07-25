Styles gets an opponent, latest WWE SummerSlam card

WWE Champion AJ Styles has finally gotten an opponent for WWE SummerSlam and it’s a good one. Samoa Joe will go toe to toe with AJ in the night’s main event for the WWE title. WWE SummerSlam goes down August 19th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and boasts the return of Brock Lesnar in the co-main event. Check out the full card.

WWE Title Match

Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles

WWE Universal Title Match

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

RAW Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Alexa Bliss

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Becky Lynch vs. Carmella

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

TBD (The Usos or The Bar or The New Day) vs. The Bludgeon Brothers

Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens

Braun’s Money In the Bank briefcase will be on the line.