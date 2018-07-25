Styles gets an opponent, latest WWE SummerSlam card

WWE Champion AJ Styles has finally gotten an opponent for WWE SummerSlam and it’s a good one. Samoa Joe will go toe to toe with AJ in the night’s main event for the WWE title. WWE SummerSlam goes down August 19th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and boasts the return of Brock Lesnar in the co-main event. Check out the full card.
WWE Title Match
Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles
WWE Universal Title Match
Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar
RAW Women’s Title Match
Ronda Rousey vs. Alexa Bliss
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Becky Lynch vs. Carmella
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
TBD (The Usos or The Bar or The New Day) vs. The Bludgeon Brothers
Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens
Braun’s Money In the Bank briefcase will be on the line.