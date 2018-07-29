Iron Sheik’s heartfelt comments on former partner’s death

It was announced that WWE Hall of Fame member Nikolai Volkoff died today. He was 70 years old but us he will always be that thirtysomething Russian bad guy singing his national anthem. He was one of the most memorable characters from the rock and wrestling era of the 80s. His tag team partner at one point was the legendary Iron Shiek and Shiek seemed genuinely crushed by the news of his passing. Here’s what he tweeted:

MY BEST FRIEND. MY PARTNER. MY BROTHER. WE GET MORE HEAT THAN ANYONE ON EARTH. I TRUST HIM WITH MY LIFE. HE TAKE CARE OF ME WHEN I WAS DOWN. I MISS YOU FOREVER 💔

RIP Nikolai