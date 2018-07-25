Nick Newell’s reaction to Contender Series loss

Nick Newell is perhaps most famous for his missing arm but he is also known for his tenacity. He was 14-1 before his anticipated appearance last night on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series and Dana excitedly tweeted about the appearance ahead of the event.

Nick Newell is a one armed fighter with an incredible record of 14-1. His only loss is to Justin Gaethje. He came to me and wanted the opportunity to get into the @ufc. Today he fights on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series to win a contract at 8pm on @UFCFightPass!

Alex Munoz was his opponent and despite the expectation that Newell would submit him it didn’t go Nick’s way. Tanuki Usman tweeted the result.

Alex Munoz (5-0) spoils the coming-out party of Nick Newell, as the former Oklahoma State wrestler imposes grappling dominance over the amputee. Landing hard single shots, repeated takedowns and thudding ground n’pound, the Alpha Male rep captures a unanimous decision. #DWTNCS Nick himself responded… Not my night, no excuses. Props to Alex Munoz. Class act, great fighter. I’ll be back. What do you think of Nick Newell’s performance? Will he be back?