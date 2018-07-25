Anderson Silva still stands by his GOAT pick

Anderson Silva used to be the consensus pick for greatest of all time, but some still clung to Fedor Emelianenko, and then it was Jon Jones, and then it was Demetrious Johnson. Anderson Silva himself still says it’s the man some considered the unquestionable GOAT at one point – former UFC welterweight and lightweight champion BJ Penn.

While Silva was the dominant UFC middleweight champion he was asked if he would finally agree that he, himself was the GOAT. He said no and confirmed that he still believed BJ Penn was, and he still believes it to this day. Here’s what he told CBS Sports…

In my personal opinion, it’s BJ Penn. First of all because I’m a big fan and second one because BJ I believe and agree that he’s the best fighter of all time — ever.

What do you think? Is he right?