UFC 228 full card line-up confirms title strip

Colby Covington won the interim UFC welterweight title and it appears now that a short time later – he’s having it taken away. Reportedly, when offered a fight with Tyron Woodley at UFC 228 he refused and forced Dana to make the bout with someone else. Enter Darren Till. Because Woodley will be defending the legitimate title against Till there is no longer a need for Covington’s placeholder belt. Here’s the latest card with Woodley vs Till headlining via MMAmania…

Event: UFC 228: “Woodley vs. Till”

Date: Sat., Sept. 8, 2018

Location: American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas

Broadcast: Pay-Per-View (PPV), FOX Sports 1, UFC Fight Pass

UFC 228 PPV Main Event:

170 lbs.: UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley vs. Darren Till

UFC 228 PPV Co-Main Event:

125 lbs.: UFC Flyweight Champion Nicco Montano vs. Valentina Shevchenko

UFC 228 Main Card, Prelims (PPV, FOX Sports 1, Fight Pass):

145 lbs.: Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Yair Rodriguez

115 lbs.: Jessica Andrade vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

135 lbs.: Cody Stamann vs. Aljamain Sterling

115 lbs.: Carla Esparza vs. Tatiana Suarez

135 lbs.: John Dodson vs. Jimmie Rivera

155 lbs.: Jim Miller vs. Alex White

125 lbs.: Ryan Benoit vs. Roberto Sanchez

185 lbs.: Charles Byrd vs. Darren Stewart

170 lbs.: Frank Camacho vs. Geoff Neal