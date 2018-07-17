Anthony Pettis straight up calls out Nate Diaz

Anthony Pettis was once heralded as the future of the lightweight division and even managed to capture the UFC lightweight championship. After losing the belt to Rafael Dos Anjos he has gone 3-4 but after finishing Michael Chiesa at UFC 226 on July 7th he is back in the spotlight. This time he is calling out Nate Diaz – Stockton 209 WHAT?! – and telling him not to be scared.

The Twitter call-out has yet to be answered by Nate as of this posting, or we just missed it. Would you like to see that bout? Who wins?