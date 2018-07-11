UFC 226 champ vs champ event under performs in PPV buys

Dave Meltzer is a trusted insider in the combat sports business and he is reporting that UFC 226 only managed somewhere in the area of 400K pay per view buys. With a champ vs champ bout in Daniel Cormier vs Stipe Miocic the belief of many was that it was going to be a huge number. Not so according to Meltzer who reported this via MMAFighting…

The expectation going in was that this would be the biggest show so far this year. But the most preliminary of pay-per-view estimates have the show doing a little under 400,000 buys. There are those who believe the loss of Max Holloway vs. Brian Ortega hurt interest, but Cormier vs. Miocic on its own should have been able to do bigger numbers.

We are a little surprised. What about you?