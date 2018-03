Frank Mir takes on former GOAT Fedor Emelianenko in the Bellator organization at it’s Bellator 198 event on April 28, 2018. The winner of this goes on to take on Chael Sonnen in the Bellator heavyweight tournament and the possibility of Mir vs Sonnen on the mic is more intriguing than the bout. Check out the video and note how big Fedor looks. Scary.

Please like & share: