UFC 221 Free Fight: Chris Weidman vs Yoel Romero

Yoel Romero faces Luke Rockhold for the interim middleweight title at UFC 221 in Perth, Australia. They will fight for the interim belt because GSP came back, beat champion Michael Bisping, and then promptly vacated it. Romero was considered the heir apparent to the title but after a solid run he lost to Robert Whittaker in his first try at the interim belt. The craziness of needing two belts is another article for another day. Check out Romero’s crushing 3rd round finish of Chris Weidman at UFC 205.

