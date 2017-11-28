Holloway to defend in rematch with Aldo at UFC 218

December 2nd is the date. Max Holloway will defend his featherweight championship against former champion and challenger Jose Aldo. The bout takes place on Saturday, Dec. 2nd from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The co-main event is perennial heavyweight title challenger Alistair Overeem vs Francis Ngannou who is 5-0 in the UFC and the #4 ranked heavyweight.

Here is the card so far:

Main Card

Max Holloway (c) vs. José Aldo 2 for the UFC featherweight championship

Alistair Overeem vs. Francis Ngannou; Heavyweights

Henry Cejudo vs. Sergio Pettis; Flyweights

Eddie Alvarez vs. Justin Gaethje; Lightweights

Tecia Torres vs. Michelle Waterson; Women’s Strawweights

Preliminary Card

Charles Oliveira vs. Paul Felder; Lightweight

Alex Oliveira vs. Yancy Medeiros; Welterweight

David Teymur vs. Drakkar Klose; Lightweight

Felice Herrig vs. Cortney Casey; Women’s Strawweight

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Sabah Homasi; Welterweight

Jeremy Kimball vs. Dominick Reyes; Light Heavyweight

Justin Willis vs. Allen Crowder; Heavyweight

Amanda Cooper vs. Angela Magaña; Women’s Strawweight