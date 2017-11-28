Holloway to defend in rematch with Aldo at UFC 218

December 2nd is the date. Max Holloway will defend his featherweight championship against former champion and challenger Jose Aldo. The bout takes place on Saturday, Dec. 2nd from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The co-main event is perennial heavyweight title challenger Alistair Overeem vs Francis Ngannou who is 5-0 in the UFC and the #4 ranked heavyweight.
Here is the card so far:
Main Card
- Max Holloway (c) vs. José Aldo 2 for the UFC featherweight championship
- Alistair Overeem vs. Francis Ngannou; Heavyweights
- Henry Cejudo vs. Sergio Pettis; Flyweights
- Eddie Alvarez vs. Justin Gaethje; Lightweights
- Tecia Torres vs. Michelle Waterson; Women’s Strawweights
Preliminary Card
- Charles Oliveira vs. Paul Felder; Lightweight
- Alex Oliveira vs. Yancy Medeiros; Welterweight
- David Teymur vs. Drakkar Klose; Lightweight
- Felice Herrig vs. Cortney Casey; Women’s Strawweight
- Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Sabah Homasi; Welterweight
- Jeremy Kimball vs. Dominick Reyes; Light Heavyweight
- Justin Willis vs. Allen Crowder; Heavyweight
- Amanda Cooper vs. Angela Magaña; Women’s Strawweight
