Cris Cyborg says she ‘beats’ Ronda Rousey with win over Holm at UFC 219

One of the fights we never got that haunts us is Ronda Rousey in her prime vs women’s division wrecking machine Cris Cyborg. Cris is getting the next best thing to Rousey in the woman that ended the “Rowdy” champion’s reign. She faces Holly Holm in a bout that was rumored to be signed then not signed, until finally the signatures were confirmed. UFC 219 takes place December 30th in Las Vegas. Cris signed a new 4 fight contract with the UFC and she discusses a lot more in this video.

Please like & share: