All rumors point to 4th consecutive Roman Reigns Wrestlemania event

In an unprecedented show of stubbornness and refusal to accept the reality of the failed Roman Reigns experiment, WWE has plans for him to headline his 4th Wrestlemania show in a row.

Everyone from Dave Meltzer to your local wrestling news sites is reporting that Vince McMahon is so determined to prove he was right about Reigns that he wants him headlining Wrestlemania again. Shareholders have also made it clear that even though Roman is despised by more than half of the fans that they want his face on posters and merchandise. Jim Cornette, Steve Austin, and even Kurt Angle think they are pushing Reigns way too fast. Fans are not ready to accept him and they are sure not even close to supporting him.

When Vince McMahon pushed the Ultimate Warrior against Andre the Giant the fans reacted violently in opposition. His response to the agent, “We’ll shove it down their throats until they like it”. This is indicative of Roman’s unbearable push despite resistance.

So, as of now, Vince McMahon’s conquering hero will face off against and beat Brock Lesnar in the main event of Wrestlemania 34.

I will not be watching if that is the case.