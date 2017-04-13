Another former WWE star speaks out against WWE bully culture

So far, WWE has continued to cover up, sweep under the rug, and ignore the issue being discussed below.

ECW and WWE Standout Stevie Richards spoke with Bin Hamin during Hamin’s Hardcore Happy Hour about WWE’s bullying culture and John Bradshaw Layfield specifically. This comes in the wake of Mauro Ranallo’s departure with bullying reports surrounding it. Furthermore, claims supporting Richards culture of bullying comments stemming from the top are easily searched on Youtube and stated by reliable sources. Here is what

Richards said when asked about being bullied by JBL.