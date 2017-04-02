Reigns made main event by McMahon, crowd muted at Wrestlemania

RUMOR until Vince confirms this himself:

Originally, Vince McMahon was reportedly over ridden in his bid to make Roman Reigns versus undertaker the main event. Two wrestlers backstage who requested to remain nameless stated that Vince was very unhappy with the negative response for the idea so much so that he angrily insisted it now we made the main event in spite of it.

In preparation for the Roman match, they started muting the noise of the crowd expecting Roman to be booed very loudly. Two friends in attendance stated that the crowd is becoming aware that their voices not being heard slowly but surely.

There seems to be a strong disconnect between the WWE and it’s fans.