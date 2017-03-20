VIDEO: Roman Reigns cringe compilation

I’m going to let you in on a little secret. We don’t have much respect for Roman Reigns when it comes to his promo skills.

Wrestlemania is happening soon and we are trying to build the hype by providing as many entertaining videos as we can. This year, instead of John Cena who deserves it, we are getting Vince McMahon’s musclebound love child Roman against Undertaker.

It is strongly rumored that Roman will go over and Taker will go out of his way after the match to sell him to the fans as the next big thing. Everyone under the sun is calling this as a disaster unless Roman loses.

If you don’t believe us on his atrocious mic skills watch this video.

As always we apologize in advance and you’re welcome.