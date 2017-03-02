Dana says GSP vs. McGregor never was an option

According to MMA Junkie’s report, Dana White made it clear that Georges St. Pierre’s return bout was never going to be Conor McGregor. News sites speculated, some reported, but all were off the mark with McGregor vs. GSP. We still stand by our stance that GSP is too much for Mystic Mac and would dominate him via wet blanket decision. Here’s what Dana said:

….not even close…Georges said he could make 155 pounds. But let’s be honest here – everyone wants to take a shot at Michael Bisping. They think he’s beatable, and obviously Georges St-Pierre is no different. So he’s going to step up and try to take his 185-pound title.

What do you think? Are Bisping’s days as champ numbered?