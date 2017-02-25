Big Show speaks about Shaq backing out of Wrestlemania

Big Show spoke with the official WWE website about Shaquille O’Neal backing out of this year’s WrestleMania. He had been tweeting about the possibility of Shaq not holding up his end of the bargain by stepping in to the ring after years of subtle build up.

I mean, here’s the thing. We shot this off at the ESPY Awards, Shaq said he’s in, I thought this would be a good match for fans to see two giants go at it. And I see Shaq riding around, singing karaoke and stopping in at Krispy Kreme. I’m like, “Hey! If you’re not gonna take it serious, find something else to do!” I’ve given 22 years of my blood, sweat and tears to this business and I’m doing this favor to Shaq. This could be my last WrestleMania. He needs to step up. I’m not trying to be mean, but my time’s valuable. I get it. I don’t have foot powder commercials, car commercials, insurance commercials. I get it. He’s a busy man. But if he’s gonna step in the ring, in my business, at our biggest event of the year? Show me you’re serious. If anything, talk a little trash. Let me know you’re motivated. Because right now? I just get the feeling he’s terrified. He shot his mouth off, he’s in over his head and he’s trying to back out. So just let me know what’s going on, brother.

It’s not clear if this is part of an angle building up to the event or if Shaq actually backed out. Big Show has gotten himself ripped ahead of the match so if this falls through we can sympathize with him for his hard work.