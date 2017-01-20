Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen weigh-ins video and full results

The weigh-ins are done and Tito Ortiz and Chael Sonnen are ready for their main event matchup at Bellator 170 Saturday in Inglewood, Calif. The two took to the scales this afternoon and both made weight with Tito coming in at 204.8 pounds and Chael coming in at 205.8 pounds.

OUCH!! With an 18-bout lineup there were several mishaps on the scales as main card opener Derek Anderson missed weight and preliminary card fighters Colleen Schneider, Daniel Rodriguez, Ian Butler and Alex Soto all missed weight as well. Full weigh-in results, video and staredowns are below.

Bellator 170 “Ortiz vs. Sonnen” Card (Spike TV):

Tito Ortiz (204.8) vs. Chael Sonnen (205.8)

Paul Daley (170.8) vs. Brennan Ward (170.9)

Ralek Gracie (183.9) vs. Hisaki Kato (185.0)

Georgi Karakhanyan (145.9) vs. Emmanuel Sanchez (145.6)

Derek Campos (154.2) vs. Derek Anderson (160.1) ^3

Bellator 170 “Prelims” Card (Spike.com):

Chinzo Machida (145.3) vs. Jamar Ocampo (145.2)

Jack May (261.0) vs. Dave Cryer (239.0)

Henry Corrales (144.3) vs. Cody Bollinger (146.0)

Kevin Casey (184.8) vs. Keith Berry (184.8)

Guilherme Vasconcelos (169.3) vs. John Mercurio (170.4)

Gabriel Green (154.9) vs. Jalin Turner (155.6)

Christian Gonzalez (182.4) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (178.3) ^2

Jacob Rosales (154.7) vs. Ian Butler (158.5) ^1

Johnny Cisneros (170.6) vs. Curtis Millender (171.0)

Mike Segura (145.7) vs. Tommy Aaron (145.5)

Rob Gooch (136.0) vs. James Barnes (134.5)

Chrissie Daniels (126.0) vs. Colleen Schneider (129.0) ^4

Alex Soto (147.4) ^5 vs. Demarcus Brown (146)

^1 Overweight fine of 20%. ^2 180 lb. catchweight.

^3 161 lb. catchweight. ^4 Overweight fine of 20%. ^5. Overweight fine.