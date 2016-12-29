UFC 207 weigh-in video; Rousey and Nunes faceoff

Unfortunately the UFC 207 weigh-ins didn’t go off without a hitch on Thursday in Las Vegas. Johny Hendricks missed weight once again for his welterweight scrap against Neil Magny, and flyweight Ray Borg also missed weight. Everyone else was on point though, and the UFC women’s bantamweight title match between Amanda Nunes and Ronda Rousey is set to go, as is the co-main event men’s bantamweight title match between Dominick Cruz and Cody Garbrandt.

Check out the UFC 207 faceoffs in the video above and the full weigh-ins in the video below. Rousey gets the award for most intense staredown, while Cruz and Garbrandt almost come to blows. Check it out.