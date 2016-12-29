UFC 207: Cody Garbrandt storms out of interview with Cruz

Dominick Cruz is one of the most respected UFC fighters and he is fearless. Prior to UFC 207 Dominick Cruz calls Cody Garbrandt footage we have come to expect over the last few weeks. Cruz calls him a meathead, which he may very well be at times but wow – shots fired early. Cody says Cruz was chasing his girlfriend, Cruz says she came after him, and then it all went down hill from there. Garbrandt then wants to start the UFC 207 co-main event about 48 hours earlier than scheduled.

Garbrandt demands the technician to remove his mic, proceeds to walk out, and then begins to throw things off camera. Check it out.