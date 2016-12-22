Boxer Amir Khan creating a fight league

Boxer Amir Khan is launching a team-based MMA competition in Britain. The “Super Fight League” will feature eight British teams competing in a league format in 2017.

Khan told the BBC:

The market is massive for us. We want to reach countries like India with a population of 1.2 billion people. MMA is big and getting bigger. Fighters like Conor McGregor are making a lot of noise. MMA is hitting some high numbers on pay per view.

Leagues haven’t exactly been smash hits. International Fight League, American Fight League and so on. Will it work? What do you think?