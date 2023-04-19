UFC legend picks Jake Paul over Nate Diaz

If you’re wondering why Nate Diaz, with all his experience, is a sizable underdog against Jake Paul in their upcoming professional boxing match set for August, another UFC legend has given his insight on the matter.

The bout will mark Diaz’s pro boxing debut, while Paul has already had a handful of matches, most recently dropping a decision to Tommy Fury in what was his first defeat. Diaz will be looking to cash in on the expected pay-per-view sales which is certain to deliver with he and Paul’s popularity.

Meanwhile “The Immortal” Matt Brown has weighed in on the Paul vs. Diaz matchup on The Fighter vs. The Writer podcast with Damon Martin and he explains why he feels it’s not a good matchup for the Stockton brawler:

“[Nate Diaz] has good boxing, but he’s very hittable and he’s so much smaller than Jake. Jake does have a good right hand. That’s how he’s been knocking people out, and as a hittable southpaw, that’s bad for Nate. … I’m going to pick Jake Paul to win this fight. But the big thing is that Nate has going for him is the cardio. Same thing in MMA. When he fights guys in MMA, that cardio advantage is absolutely huge so if he can survive four or five rounds or three or four rounds, it’s an eight-round fight I think, if he can survive a few and just start wearing him out, I think that’s where his best chance is. I think everybody is going to be hard pressed to pick Nate for this fight.” -Matt Brown

What do you think, are you with Matt on this one?