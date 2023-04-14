Nate Diaz underdog against Jake Paul in boxing debut

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz

Mixed martial arts legend Nate Diaz, like his brother Nick, always favored a boxing style during his career. Now the Stockton brawler will make the transition to professional boxing when he faces Youtube sensation Jake Paul on Aug. 5 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Paul, who is coming off the first loss of his career against Tommy Fury, will be looking to get back on track against Diaz. The two will meet at 185-pounds, which will be Diaz’s heaviest weight class to date and Paul is already considered a sizable favorite on the betting lines at -275 while Nate is the underdog at +215. Paul shared his thoughts on the matchup.

“My last fight didn’t end the way I wanted, but the result was the best thing that could have happened to my professional boxing aspirations. Now, the world thinks I am vulnerable, when all I am is more focused than ever. My team wanted me to take an easy fight like KSI next, but that’s not how I am built. Nate Diaz is considered one of the most bad-ass fighters of all time, but he and his team have been running their mouths for too long. People tell me Nate has been training with Andre Ward for years. That he has insane stamina. That he refuses to back down. Good for fucking Nate. I haven’t forgotten about the slap backstage in Arizona, and on August 5th, a Problem Child is going to piece up and knock out the Stockton G.” -Jake Paul

Diaz is coming off a submission win over Tony Ferguson last September and holds a 21-13 MMA record overall. The 37-year-old has been fighting professionally since 2004, but this will be his first pro boxing match and will likely have his hands full against the 26-year-old Paul who is 6-1 inside the ring. Nate commented on his upcoming opponent.

“Besides Canelo he’s the biggest thang in boxing. I’m here to conquer that. I’m the King of combat sports and then I’m headed back to get my UFC belts. I fucked up Conor for acting out and now here I am again, like a Super Hero of the Real Fight game, the King of the Real Fight game.” -Nate Diaz