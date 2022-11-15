What Are the Best Prop Bets to Make in Boxing?

When it comes to boxing, there are a lot of different prop bets that you can make. In this article, we will take a look at some of the best prop bets to make in boxing. We will also provide some tips on how to win these bets. So, if you are interested in learning more about prop betting in boxing, then keep reading.

What is a Boxing Prop Bet?

A boxing prop bet is a specific type of bet that can be placed on a boxing match. Typically, prop bets are made on peripheral aspects of the match, such as how many rounds will be fought or who will land the first punch. Boxing prop bets can add an extra element of excitement to the viewing experience, and they can also provide an opportunity to win some extra cash.

For example, a common boxing prop bet placed on a Michigan sports betting site is to wager on whether or not a match will go the distance (i.e., all 12 rounds). If you correctly predict that the fight will not go the distance, you stand to win a significant amount of money. Of course, prop bets are not for everyone, but they can certainly add an element of fun to the sport of boxing.

How Do Boxing Prop Bets Work?

If you’re new to betting on boxing, you may be wondering how prop bets work. A prop bet is a wager on something that is not directly related to the outcome of the fight. For example, you might bet on how many rounds the fight will last or whether either fighter will be knocked down. Prop bets can add an extra level of excitement to the match, and they can also offer some very good value if you know what you’re doing. Here’s a quick rundown on how prop bets work in boxing.

The most common type of prop bet is the “over/under” bet. This is where you bet on whether the fight will last longer or shorter than a certain number of rounds. For example, if the over/under for a 10-round fight is 9.5 rounds, you would bet on the over if you think the fight will go at least ten rounds, and you would bet on the under if you think it will end before that. The odds for over/under bets are usually around -110 (meaning you have to bet $110 to win $100), so they’re not particularly risky. However, they can be tricky to handicap because anything can happen in a boxing match.

Another popular type of prop bet is the “knockdown” bet. This is where you bet on whether or not one of the fighters will be knocked down at any point during the fight. These bets usually have odds of +200 or more, so they can offer some good value if you think you know which fighter is more likely to get knocked down. However, knockdown bets are also very risky because even the best boxers can get hit with a lucky punch and take a tumble.

Finally, there are “exotic” prop bets, which are wagers on unusual things that could happen during a boxing match. These might include bets on how often a fighter will land a certain punch or whether a headgear will come off during the fight. Exotic prop bets usually have very high odds (often 1000-1 or more), so they can offer a huge payout if they come through. However, they’re also very difficult to predict, so they should only be attempted by experienced handicappers who know what they’re doing.

Are Boxing Prop Bets Risky?

Boxing is a complex sport, and many factors can affect a match’s outcome. Because of this, boxing prop bets can be very risky. However, they can also be very profitable if you know what you’re doing. Before placing a prop bet, it’s important to do your research and understand the factors that can affect the fight. For example, if one fighter is coming off of a long layoff, they may be rusty and more susceptible to being knocked out. Or, if a fighter has recently changed weight classes, they may not be used to the new weight and could tire easily.

By learning about the sport and the fighters involved, you can give yourself a better chance of winning your prop bets. While risk is always involved, carefully selecting your bets can help you minimize that risk and give you a better chance of coming ahead.

Should You Place a Prop Bet on Boxing?

While prop bets may seem like a long shot, they can actually offer some great opportunities for winning big. The key is to research and find out as much as possible about the fighters before placing your bet. Then, with some know-how, you can increase your chances of winning big on boxing prop bets.

5 Popular Boxing Prop Bets

Whether you’re a casual boxing fan or a diehard follower of the sport, making prop bets on fights can add an extra level of excitement. Here are five of the most popular prop bets you can make on boxing matches:

Who will win the fight?: This is the most basic prop bet you can make, and it’s usually offered on every major fight. You simply pick who you think will come out victorious. How will the fight end?: Most fights end by KO or TKO, but there are also decisions, DQs, and no contests. Betting on how a fight will end adds an extra layer of intrigue. What round will the fight end in?: If you’re confident in your pick to win, you can bet on what round they’ll do it in. Again, this adds more excitement to each round as you wait to see if your prediction comes true. Will there be a knockdown?: A lot of people love to bet on whether or not a knockdown will occur in a fight. This can be a risky bet, as even the best fighters can get knocked down, but it can pay off big if you pick correctly. Who will land the most punches?: For this prop bet, you’re essentially betting on who you think the more aggressive fighter will be. This can be tricky to predict, as sometimes fighters start slow and then ramp up the intensity as the fight continues. Pay close attention to both fighters’ styles before making your pick.

3 Best Boxing Prop Bets

Here are three of the best prop bets for boxing:

The first is betting on how many rounds the fight will last. This is a great bet for fights that are expected to be close and evenly matched. If you think one fighter has a slight edge, then betting on them to win by decision is a great way to cash in.

Another great prop bet is betting on which fighter will land the first punch. This is a great bet for fights that are expected to be very quick and explosive. If you have a feeling about which fighter will come out swinging, this is the bet for you.

Finally, one of the best prop bets for boxing is betting on whether or not the fight will go the distance. This is a great bet for fights that are expected to be very competitive and close. If you think one fighter has a slight advantage, then betting on them to win by decision is a great way to cash in.

Conclusion

When it comes to boxing prop bets, there are many different options. The key is to research and find the best option for you. Then, with some know-how, you can increase your chances of winning big on boxing prop bets.