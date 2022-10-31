The Best Places To Watch UFC In Early 2023

Are you keen to get back to travelling and watching some world class sporting action? Of course you are!

So, why not make your New Year’s resolution to go travelling and catch some incredible UFC action at the beginning of 2023. While the full schedule isn’t yet with us – there’s plenty more Dana White will have up his sleeve – it’s already hotting up to be a terrific first quarter of fighting.

But where are the events you should be travelling to?

UFC Fight Night 217, Las Vegas

Las Vegas is becoming more and more the home of UFC and there have been some incredible fight nights over the last few years. And it’s certainly a trip like no other. While we may be used to having a bet or enjoying a quick casino game before watching Fight Night on TV, you don’t have to by flying in to Sin City to watch all the action live.

Yes, it’s time to put the smartphone and Casino 777 blackjack down and book your tickets to the Nevada city, when on January 14, UFC Apex will host some exciting fights including Kelvin Gastelum versus Nassourdine Imavov headlining the night.

UFC 283, Rio de Janeiro

If you’re looking for something a little more exotic, then why not fly down to South America for an exciting UFC 283 in the incredible city of Rio de Janeiro. If you can drag yourself away from the Copacabana, the Brazilian city is to host a real historic night of UFC – the first ever quadrilogy fight between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno.

That’ll headline the night as the Flyweight Championship is put on the line, while there are also some other great fights, including Mounir Lazzez v Gabriel Bonfim and Jessica Andrede v Lauren Murphy.

UFC Fight Night 218, Seoul

Seoul is the next stop on February 4 and a trip to South Korea watching UFC would certainly be the trip of a lifetime. The card hasn’t been fully announced yet, but you can certainly expect it to be a good one at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena in the city.

It’s the first time the UFC has returned to the country since 2019 and only the third time in total, in what should be a memorable evening. Two bouts have been announced so far, with a women’s bout between Incheon fighter Kim Ji-yeon and Mandy Bohm, as well as a Light Heavyweight bout as Devin Clark will take on Jung Da-un.

UFC 284

UFC 284 heads to Australia in February, and to Perth on the western coast. It’s the UFC’s 16th trip Down Under and will see Aussie fighter Robert Whittaker take on Paulo Costa in the Middleweight division.

The fight had initially been scheduled to take place back in April 2021 before Costa withdrew through illness, so it’s a fight that has been a long time coming and there’ll be a fantastic atmosphere as the natives cheer on Whittaker on February 12.

It’s all set to be a great night, and while for many it’s a long fight, it’s perfect to combine with travelling around the great country.