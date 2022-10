Youtube sensation Jake Paul will face UFC Hall of Famer on Saturday, Oct. 29, live on Showtime Pay-Per-View at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. Go behind the scenes and into their training camps in Showtime’s All Access special. Once Paul’s hero inside the UFC Octagon, now “The Problem Child” will square off against the aging veteran in the boxing ring to see if he can add yet another MMA name to his growing list of stepping stones.