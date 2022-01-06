Who is Khamzat Chimaev? Everything you need to know

Many UFC fans are anxious about Khamzat Chimaev’s upcoming fight after the Chechen superstar has taken the sport by storm. And word on his next test inside the Octagon might come at any time.

Throughout ten professional fights, four of which took place inside the Octagon, Chimaev has been sensational. He’s been virtually unstoppable in the UFC so far, and he appears to be on the verge of welterweight championship contention and superstardom. As a result, his next booking will be critical to his future success. That’s why potential opponents like Nate Diaz, Vicente Luque, and Neil Magny make sense.

Opponents in line

UFC President Dana White has stated that a battle with Octagon superstar Diaz is something he truly longs for. Diaz nears the sunset of his contract and is certainly on his way out. Not to add, he is a winnable matchup for a dominant wrestler like Chimaev. On the other hand, Diaz has resisted all attempts to schedule the fight thus far. It will be a befitting ending to a solid contract, and UFC betting fans can get bonus code to bet with Bet365 on this and other scheduled match-ups.

Luque is a contender maker in the UFC welterweight championship fight. However, with Leon Edwards presumably still ahead of him in line, a booking with the promotion’s greatest hype train would be fascinating. On the other hand, the Brazilian may see the possibility as a lose-lose situation for his title hopes.

Magny is one of the only fighters in the top-10 who has made it clear that he wants to steal Chimaev’s crown. Given the difficulty of securing a fight with a more prominent name, a “The Haitian Sensation” battle next seems reasonable and likely.

Why is Khamzat Chimaev so popular?

Throughout ten cage fights, the Brave CF veteran has faced a few hurdles on his way to becoming one of the sport’s most famous names and one of Dana White’s favorite workers.

Chimaev won his first six fights before entering the Octagon. All but two of them advanced to the second round, and he barely required a minute to see out Mzwandile Hlongwa.

By being willing to fight at any time and place, “Borz” became a favorite of his new boss. His first four fights in the Octagon took place in the welterweight and middleweight divisions, respectively. In addition, his first two fights in the promotion were only ten days apart.

In the UFC, Chimaev has only received one official strike. That is, he has won more fights on the largest stage in MMA than he has been knocked out on it.

In today’s UFC, trash talk and social media callouts are the norm. English is not his first language, but Chimaev has honed his tweeting skills.

The Sweden native has made extensive use of his Twitter account, challenging several of the best welterweight competitors in the UFC. Leon Edwards, Gilbert Burns, and Colby Covington are among the cast members.

Chimaev sought out MMA fights with retired UFC luminaries Brock Lesnar and Georges St-Pierre and a wrestling showdown with former two-division champion Daniel Cormier during a tweeting spree in November. Only Cormier responded, and the former Olympian thoroughly enjoyed the challenge.