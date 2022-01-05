Cheeky Jake Paul changes his requests of Dana White

The back and forth between Jake Paul and Dana White on social media has been funny and often times brutal. Jake calling for better fighter pay, wanting Dana to be tested for cocaine regularly, and just generally witty banter spouting. Dana fired back with his own requests including frequent steroid testing for ‘cheating’ Jake Paul. The point is that it hasn’t been pretty.

Jake has actually received a lot of praise from mixed martial arts fighters in regards to his crusade for them to be paid more. Paul has even offered to come to the UFC if Dana White will make it more profitable and comfortable for the people under contract there.

Here is the initial communication from Jake Paul:

Happy new year Dana White. Here is a real challenge for you… I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to: 1. Increase minimum fighter pay to $50k (it’s 12k currently) 2. Guarantee UFC fighters 50% of the UFC annual revenues ($1bn in 2021) 3. Provide long term health care to all fighters (you previously said brain damage is part of the gig… Imagine if the NFL said that). There are many UFC alums who have publicly said they are suffering from brain damage. You have 5 days to accept and to implement the above by March 31, 2022. Once implemented I will immediately retire from boxing, enter USADA and agree to a 1 fight deal with the UFC to fight weak chin Jorge Masvidal.

Not hearing anything substantial, Paul updated his request via Twitter:

Dana last day to accept my offer…you are a good negotiator. In an effort to bridge the gap, I’m willing to reduce my ask to $40K min, 40% rev for first 5 years and long term health care. Deal?



Or are you making another selfie video showing the world how much I’m in your head? — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 6, 2022

Things are getting interesting…