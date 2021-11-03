Covington goes to bed every night with revenge on his mind

Colby Covington will finally get his rematch against current welterweight champion Kamaru Usman on Saturday at UFC 268. He lost their first outing via TKO in the fifth round in a fight that most people thought he was winning.

There was plenty of animosity and bad blood at that time but leading up to UFC 268 there hasn’t been a whole lot of it. That’s still hasn’t stopped Covington from being the bad guy. At a press conference today he addressed many questions but probably the most memorable answer he gave was how he was feeling. He told the media and attendance that he goes to bed every night with revenge on his mind.

Covington last fought in September 2020. He defeated rival and former champ Tyron Woodley to get another chance to win the belt from Usman. Check out everything he said below.

Will Covington win this time?