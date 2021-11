UFC welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman defeated rival Colby Covington late in the 5th round of their UFC 245 barnburner of a fight. Since then, Covington has been waiting patiently for a rematch and finally has it on Saturday.

Usman seems cool and collected headed in to this second bout and previewed the matchup on This Just In (via ESPN MMA). He also revealed who he wants to box in the professional ranks and he chose maybe the best pound for pound boxer actively competing. Check it out.