WBC champion Tyson Fury was a man of his word Saturday night. He said he would close the trilogy out with Deontay Wilder by knocking him out and he did. Both boxers were knocked down early in the fight but it was Tyson Fury who dropped his opponent for the final time in the 11th round. It was a tough, exhausting bout but that didn’t stop Fury from partying late in to the night and early in the morning. Check it out…