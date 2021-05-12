Want to buy a bulletproof mansion? Seagal is selling

Nothing should surprise me when it comes to Steven Seagal anymore. I will have to admit finding out he has a bulletproof home did.

The aging and controversial action star is apparently selling that bulletproof mansion. A press release was sent out today which I initially took for a rib. It’s the real deal so if you are looking to buy a bulletproof mansion that probably smells like massage oils, incense, and shame this is the house for you.

It is located in Arizona on Desert Mountain and lists for a cool $3.395 million. Below is the description they provided.

No stranger to elegant real estate, Seagal has owned and still owns homes in beautiful locations. He is now selling his Arizona home that overlooks the Chiricahua Golf Course, the cities of Phoenix and Scottsdale, and the valley beyond. Ideal for golfers, the home is located in a link’s paradise with six Jack Nicklaus Signature courses plus a new USGA-rated, par-54 course nearby. Located in guard-gated Carefree Ranch Homesteads, the home was built in 2001 into a hillside on almost 12 acres. A study in copper, stone and glass walls, the main house measures over 8,000 square feet with four bedrooms and five baths, while the 600-square-foot guest house has a living room, full kitchen and bedroom suite. The main house is all about the staggering views and making the house one with nature. Large expanses of glass walls appear in almost every room. Filled with spaces to entertain, rooms are large, airy and filled with bright Arizona sunlight. There are the living, family and dining rooms, an eat-in chef’s kitchen and dining terrace, a theatre also large enough for hosting friends and several flexible-use rooms. There are a number of terraces – some covered, some open – an infinity pool and spa. There is also a three-car garage and plenty of parking for guests.

Not surprisingly the bulk of the home listing was a glowing biography of Mr. Seagal. The link to the listing is featured this week at TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.