Logan Paul says he’s taking the Floyd Mayweather ‘kill you’ threat seriously

After the brawl at the face off for the upcoming Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather Jr freak show boxing match the chaos continues.

Logan’s – Ben Askren conquering – brother Jake stole Floyd’s hat and got a black eye for it. Since then Logan has added 24/7 security because of his “problem child” brother’s actions. Floyd threatened to kill Jake and reportedly headed straight to the gym he was so angry. A restraining order for Jake and potential lawsuit are a “bitch move” so Logan laughed those options off when presented with them. Things will have to just play out.

There were rumors that Mayweather wanted both Jake and Logan to face him in the same night. Please no.

Check out what he told TMZ.