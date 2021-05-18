Best Boxing Slots for Casino Players in Portugal

A title reads the word “boxing”, and the mind immediately thinks of almost unbeatable giants. Mohammed Ali. Joe Frasier. Mike Tyson. To each, their favourite. These legends amongst men have carved their names in history — all of this much thanks to their ability to resist beyond human limits.

Boxing has long been a grey area. Loved and hated, much like gambling and other industries, have created some of the most memorable moments for millions worldwide.

Vitoria Oliveira (you can find out more about her right here) takes an all-time favourite of casino games into the boxing ring – slots. In the process, she invites us to learn a little more about the boxing titles that have made it into Portuguese online casinos.

Mike Tyson Knockout Slot

A rush of adrenaline takes over us on every spin. The legendary Mike Tyson steps into the ring one more time in this fun slot machine across 5 reels and 20 paylines. Inspired Gaming has made sure a jackpot of 500x your top bet can win you the title and hand it back into Mike’s hands.

The amusing bonus symbol is represented by the knockout, a term that years ago was closely linked to the champ’s hook and now turned into a boxing online game for the ages.

Free spins and multipliers also make an appearance to ensure this is one slot that you don’t want to miss out on. For fans and sympathizers of the sport for years alike, Mike Tyson is still regarded as one of the most impressive boxing champions of all time.

Rocky Slot

Rocky Balboa had to feature in this list and is still amongst one of the most significant boxing characters of all time. Here, Playtech grants us a 5 reel, 25 payline visit to the ring with the ultimate champion. It’s one of the most popular slots in Portugal as all boxing games created based on the character have always taken advantage of its borderless fame.

Some of Rocky’s most memorable moments also make an appearance in this slot as the player aims to cash on its 10.000-coin prize. Ivan Drago and Apollo Creed may pose a challenge, but still, when it comes to casino boxing slots games, things don’t get much more fun than this one.

Perhaps this is the opportunity to relive the glory portrayed in each Rocky movie, much due to its timeless charm.

Hulkmania Slot

Straying away ever so slightly from the traditional boxing ring into the wrestling world is Hulkmania. The slot, based on the fantastic character impersonated by Hulk Hogan, has moved generations and will now have you spin for countless hours.

Though reaching considerable age since its release back in 2012, the time has been kind to this 5-reel and 20 payline slot. Packed with a bonus game, wild and scatter symbols to make your time worthwhile, it’s nothing short of fun features. Free spins are easily obtained here, and its respectable 94.03% RTP keeps it as a top boxing online game for everyone.

Nacho Libre Slot

Fans will have a great time with Nacho Libre when looking after casino boxing slots games. This one features in our list much due to its great looks around the wrestling ring. It is packed with allusive symbols to the sport to build the right mood around the theme, with success.

Its decent RTP of 95.67% may be reason enough to throw in a punch or two, but most importantly, a 5.000-coin prize is at each daredevil’s reach if and when you hit 5 boxers.

iSoftBet is considered slot royalty, and therefore this 5-reel and 10 payline game should be regarded as a must amongst all boxing games and one to keep a close eye on your favourites tab.

Great boxing slots aren’t easy to come by, regardless of the sport’s popularity worldwide. Some of these and other sports and movie celebrities can be found on various slots at legal casinos in Portugal, such as Betway Casino.

Whether you’re moved by the rush of adrenaline found at the boxing ring, the adventures of some of cinema’s most memorable characters or something else down the line, you’re sure to find a great time in a matter of minutes.