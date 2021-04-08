Homeless looking CM Punk talks Chris Jericho, possible MMA or wrestling return

“Vince McMahon isn’t afraid of AEW at all” – Homeless CM Punk.

Chris Jericho is on the AEW roster right now but somehow he ended up on WWE Network programming. Vince McMahon is so secure in his pro wrestling dynasty that he allowed this to happen. A wrestler from a promotion that is hoping to rival Vince’s on Vince’s own streaming service is uncommon at best. Then again it is Jericho and his appearance on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions will get views for them because it’s surreal.

A very homeless looking Phil Brooks aka CM Punk appeared in a video posted by TMZ discussing this somewhat controversial move. He predicts “softball questions” and a possible mention of Chris’s current employer because Vince “isn’t afraid of AEW”.

He was also asked whether he would return to MMA or wrestling first. After some stalling he said “never say never” and reminded TMZ he was 42. Punk…Jericho is 50.

You can check out the whole video below.